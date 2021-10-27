0

  • India successfully test fires Agni-5 missile from Odisha coast

India successfully test fires Agni-5 missile from Odisha coast

By PTI | IST (Published)
The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence' that underpins the commitment to No First Use', the statement said.

India successfully test fired surface to surface ballistic missile, Agni-5, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island of the Odisha coast here on Wednesday, according to a defence statement.
The missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy, they said.
The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence' that underpins the commitment to No First Use', the statement said. The missile launching was carried out approximately at 7.50 pm.
