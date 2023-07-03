India accelerates semiconductor push: 5 applicants approved under Design Linked Incentive Scheme

DLI scheme is a part of the Rs. 76,000 push by India to bring the semiconductor ecosystem to the country. Under the DLI scheme, government will provide financial incentives and design infrastructure to domestic companies, start-ups and MSMEs focussed on semicon design.

Coming close on the heels of the approval for Micron’s India investment, the government has moved fast to approve the names of 5 applicants, under Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme.

​As per The Telecom, IT, And Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw , speaking at the launch of Bharat 6G Alliance, the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC) has granted nod to five candidates.

DLI scheme is a part of the Rs. 76,000 push by India to bring the semiconductor ecosystem to the country. Under the DLI scheme, government will provide financial incentives and design infrastructure to domestic companies, start-ups and MSMEs focussed on semicon design.

The government is hoping that the scheme will create room for innovation and design of integrated circuits, chipsets, systems on chips, systems & IP cores.

Ashwini Vaishnaw further confirmed that land allocation for the Micron facility in India has been completed. He clarified that project approval had been granted and that the groundbreaking ceremony was likely in the next 40-45 days.

The Minister added that after Micron, there was renewed interest among leading semicon players in India. He stated that there was renewed momentum and that the government was receiving inquiries from multiple players and geographies.

The Indian Govt had announced Cabinet approval for Micron’s semicon proposal during PM Modi’s state visit to the US. Under the approved proposal, Micron’s facility in Gujarat will see an investment of USD 2.7 Billion, which will be supported by the Govt under the Rs. 76,000 crore scheme.