India accelerates semiconductor push: 5 applicants approved under Design Linked Incentive Scheme

India accelerates semiconductor push: 5 applicants approved under Design Linked Incentive Scheme

India accelerates semiconductor push: 5 applicants approved under Design Linked Incentive Scheme
By Ashmit Kumar  Jul 3, 2023 7:46:14 PM IST (Published)

DLI scheme is a part of the Rs. 76,000 push by India to bring the semiconductor ecosystem to the country. Under the DLI scheme, government will provide financial incentives and design infrastructure to domestic companies, start-ups and MSMEs focussed on semicon design.

Coming close on the heels of the approval for Micron’s India investment, the government has moved fast to approve the names of 5 applicants, under Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme.

​As per The Telecom, IT, And Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at the launch of Bharat 6G Alliance, the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC) has granted nod to five candidates.
DLI scheme is a part of the Rs. 76,000 push by India to bring the semiconductor ecosystem to the country. Under the DLI scheme, government will provide financial incentives and design infrastructure to domestic companies, start-ups and MSMEs focussed on semicon design.
X