PM Modi releases first instalment of funds under PM SHRI scheme at 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam'

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the first instalment of funds under the PM Schools for rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, at 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam'.
PM Modi also said at the event that India is seen as a nursery of new possibilities by the world as several countries are approaching the government for setting up IIT campuses.
PM Modi mentioned that various global universities are also interested in setting up their campuses in India while speaking during the inaugural address at the 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam' on the third anniversary of the launch of the National Education Policy (NEP), according to PTI.
“The world is looking at India as a nursery of new possibilities. Many countries are approaching us to open IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) campuses there. Two IIT campuses — one in Tanzania and one in Abu Dhabi — are already about to start operations.” Modi said.
He further added, “Various global universities are also reaching out to us, expressing their interest in setting up campuses in India."
Judging youngsters on the basis of their language instead of their talent is the biggest injustice the PM told at the event.
“The NEP aims at making India a hub of research and innovation. The policy has given equal importance to traditional knowledge systems and futuristic technology," said PM Modi.
Modi also asked schools to make students aware of subjects such as disaster management, climate change and clean energy.
Moreover, Modi urged schools to educate students on issues like disaster management, climate change, and clean energy.
PM SHRI scheme was approved by the cabinet in September 2022. The scheme aims to set up more than 14,500 PM SHRI schools by strengthening the existing some of the schools managed by central, state or local government.
The schools under the scheme will educate children so that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens in the pursuit of the NEP's vision of an equitable, inclusive, and pluralistic society.
Education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages were also released by the prime minister at the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, a two-day programme being held at Bharat Mandapam at the old Pragati Maidan.
