India is seen as a nursery of possibilities by the world: PM Modi at 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam'

Prime Minister Modi released the first instalment of funds under the PM Schools for rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, during the 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam'.

India is seen as a nursery of new possibilities by the world as several countries are approaching the government for setting up IIT campuses, Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday at 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam'.

PM Modi mentioned that various global universities are also interested in setting up their campuses in India while speaking during the inaugural address at the 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam' on the third anniversary of the launch of the National Education Policy (NEP), according to PTI.

“The world is looking at India as a nursery of new possibilities. Many countries are approaching us to open IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) campuses there. Two IIT campuses — one in Tanzania and one in Abu Dhabi — are already about to start operations.” Modi said.

He further added, “Various global universities are also reaching out to us, expressing their interest in setting up campuses in India."

Judging youngsters on the basis of their language instead of their talent is the biggest injustice the PM told at the event.

PM Modi said, “The NEP aims at making India a hub of research and innovation. The policy has given equal importance to traditional knowledge systems and futuristic technology.”

Modi also asked schools to make students aware of subjects such as disaster management, climate change and clean energy.

Moreover, Modi urged schools to educate students on issues like disaster management, climate change, and clean energy.

The prime minister also released the first instalment of funds under the PM Schools for rising India (PM SHRI) scheme , during the event. PM SHRI scheme was approved by the cabinet in September 2022. The scheme aims to set up more than 14,500 PM SHRI schools by strengthening the existing some of the schools managed by central, state or local government.

The schools under the scheme will educate children so that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens in the pursuit of the NEP's vision of an equitable, inclusive, and pluralistic society.