It was the same set of ICT products for which WTO has asked India to bring its tariff treatment in line with WTO rules and panel recommendations.

A day after getting an adverse WTO ruling, India blamed an inadvertent error in classification of goods for higher tariffs being charged on certain goods and is taking steps to make amends.

The Trade Policy division of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that India had inadvertently certified several ICT (Information and Communications Technology) products under the WTO's Scope of Concessions despite not being obliged to do so as a signatory to ITA-1 (Information Technology Agreement).

It was due to this error that India got an adverse WTO ruling wherein it was asked to bring its import duties on certain ICT products in line with WTO rules and panel recommendations.

Concluding a dispute raised by Taiwan in 2020 in its favour, WTO had ruled that India's tariff treatment of certain ICT products was in excess of duty-free rates that India was obliged to provide under WTO rules.

India has invoked the 1980’s procedure for modification and rectification of the Schedule of concessions to rectify the inadvertent move.

The Ministry explained that each member updates/transposes all the tariff codes and descriptions under its Schedule of Concessions that change due to the introduction of new HS nomenclatures, including those relating to tariff quotas and export subsidies, adding that the HS nomenclatures are updated every 5 to 6 years by the World Customs Organization (WCO).

The Ministry stated that India is taking necessary steps as per available Dispute Settlement procedures and is exploring options available in light of its WTO rights and obligations, expecting that the panel’s report won't have any immediate impact on India’s ICT products.

The Ministry pointed out that India has already brought its duty rates to 0 percent with respect to two of the contested products, namely Headphones/ Earphones and Electric converters, since February 2022.