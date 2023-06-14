CNBC TV18
India's seafood exports hit all-time high in FY 2022-23, grow 26.73% in quantity & 4.31% in value

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 14, 2023 5:49:21 PM IST (Published)

India shipped 17.35 lakh MT seafood worth Rs. 63,969.14 crores ($ 8.09 billion) during this fiscal year, with year-on-year exports improving 26.73 percent in quantity terms, 11.08 percent in rupee terms and 4.31 percent in terms of the US dollar.

The Commerce Ministry has said that India achieved its all-time high export of seafood in FY 2022-23, surpassing previous records in both volume and value. India shipped 17.35 lakh MT seafood worth Rs. 63,969.14 crores ($ 8.09 billion) during this fiscal year, with year-on-year exports improving 26.73 percent in quantity terms, 11.08 percent in rupee terms and 4.31 percent in terms of the US dollar.

In comparison, during the previous fiscal year of 2021-22, India exported 13.69 lakh MT of seafood valued at Rs. 57,586.48 crores ($7,759.58 million).
Pointing to multiple challenges in major export markets like the United States, Commerce Ministry said that frozen shrimp remained the major export item in terms of both quantity and value while USA and China were the major importers of Indian seafood.
X