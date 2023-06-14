India's seafood exports hit all-time high in FY 2022-23, grow 26.73% in quantity & 4.31% in value

India shipped 17.35 lakh MT seafood worth Rs. 63,969.14 crores ($ 8.09 billion) during this fiscal year, with year-on-year exports improving 26.73 percent in quantity terms, 11.08 percent in rupee terms and 4.31 percent in terms of the US dollar.

The Commerce Ministry has said that India achieved its all-time high export of seafood in FY 2022-23, surpassing previous records in both volume and value. India shipped 17.35 lakh MT seafood worth Rs. 63,969.14 crores ($ 8.09 billion) during this fiscal year, with year-on-year exports improving 26.73 percent in quantity terms, 11.08 percent in rupee terms and 4.31 percent in terms of the US dollar.

In comparison, during the previous fiscal year of 2021-22, India exported 13.69 lakh MT of seafood valued at Rs. 57,586.48 crores ($7,759.58 million).