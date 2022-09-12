India's one million tonnes rice export trapped at ports as buyers refuse to pay duty

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Stuck broken rice shipments were heading to China, Senegal and Djibouti while other grades of white rice were bought by buyers in Sri Lanka, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates among others.

Approximately one million tonnes of grain are trapped after rice loading stopped at Indian ports, Reuters reported. The report further said that the crisis is happening after buyers are refusing to pay the government's new 20 percent export levy on top of the agreed contract price.

India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20 percent Rice loading in its attempt to boost local supplies and calm prices after below-average monsoon rainfall.

"The duty became effective from midnight, but buyers are not ready to pay the duty," said BV Krishna Rao, President of the All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA). "We have stopped loading vessels."

India ships around two million tonnes of rice every month with large amounts loaded from eastern ports such as Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.

"In similar circumstances, New Delhi has in the past provided exemptions for contracts backed by letters of credit (LCs), or payment guarantees, issued until the day the government made a policy change, said Himanshu Agarwal," executive director at Satyam Balajee, India's biggest rice exporter.

"Margins are wafer-thin in the rice business and exporters can't afford to pay 20 percent duty. The government should allow exports against already issued LCs," Agarwal said.

New Delhi allowed exports against already-issued LCs when it banned wheat exports earlier this year. Around 750,000 tonnes of white rice are lying at ports, which attracts 20 percent duty from Friday.

India has allowed the loading of consignments of the broken rice ban, that have been handed over to customs or where the ship anchored before Thursday's notification before September 15.

Stuck broken rice shipments were heading to China, Senegal and Djibouti, while other grades of white rice were bought by buyers in Sri Lanka, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates among others.

India exports rice to more than 150 countries and this could lead to further escalation in prices which are already rising because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

-With inputs from Reuters