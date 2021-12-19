India records 7,081 new COVID-19 cases; Andamans achieve 100% double vaccination target

With 7,081 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 3,47,40,275, while the active cases declined to 83,913, the lowest in 570 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 52 days now. The active cases have declined to 83,913, comprising 0.24 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.38 percent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

A decline of 652 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent. It has been less than 2 percent for last 76 days The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 per cent. It has been below 1 percent for the last 35 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,78,940, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.37 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 137.46 crore. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 264 new fatalities include 218 from Kerala and 11 from Maharashtra.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar Islands have achieved 100 percent double dose COVID vaccination of its target beneficiaries. The administration said it was the first among the states and Union territories to achieve the feat using only Covishield.

The vaccination drive in the islands kickstarted with the rest of the country on January 16 this year. As per a health bulletin, 2.87 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine against the target of 2.86 lakh beneficiaries, leading to 100.41 percent vaccination.

