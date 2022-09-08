India ranks 132 among 191 countries in UN human development index

By CNBCTV18.com

In a report published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India was placed 132 out of 191 nations in the 2021 Human Development Index (HDI). Lower than its value of 0.645 in the 2020 report, India's HDI value of 0.633 places the nation in the medium human development category. Up the 2020 human development index, India came in at number 131 out of 189 countries.

"Like global trends, in India's case, the drop in HDI from 0.645 in 2019 to 0.633 in 2021 can be attributed to falling life expectancy — 69.7 to 67.2 years. India's expected years of schooling stand at 11.9 years, and the mean years of schooling are at 6.7 years," the report said. Human Development, which is a measure of a nation's health, education , and average income, has declined for two years in a row — 2020 and 2021. This has also reversed five years of progress and is in line with the global decline, indicating that human development across the world has stalled for the first time in 32 years, the report said.

According to the report, a large contributor to the Human Development Index's recent decline is a global drop in life expectancy, down from 72.8 years in 2019 to 71.4 years in 2021. The latest Human Development Report called Uncertain Times, Unsettled Lives: Shaping our Future in a Transforming World , which was launched by UNDP, argues that layers of uncertainty are stacking up and interacting to unsettle life in unprecedented ways.

"The world is scrambling to respond to back-to-back crises. We have seen with the cost of living and energy crises that, while it is tempting to focus on quick fixes like subsidising fossil fuels, immediate relief tactics are delaying the long-term systemic changes we must make," said Achim Steiner, administrator, UNDP. "We are collectively paralysed in making these changes. In a world defined by uncertainty, we need a renewed sense of global solidarity to tackle our interconnected, common challenges," Steiner said. These intersecting crises have impacted India's development trajectory just as they have in much of the world.

A long and healthy life, access to education, and a good level of living are the three main areas of human development that the HDI tracks. It is determined by taking into account four factors: the average years spent in school, the predicted years spent in education, and the gross national income (GNI) per person. "The Human Development Report shows that progress globally is in reverse. India's decline in human development mirrors this trend impacted by intersecting crises. But there is good news. Compared to 2019, the impact of inequality on human development is lower," said Shoko Noda, UNDP Resident Representative in India.

"India is bridging the human development gap between men and women faster than the world. This development has come at a smaller cost to the environment. India's growth story reflects the country's investments in inclusive growth, social protection, gender-responsive policies, and push towards renewables to ensure no one is left behind," said Noda. While some countries are beginning to get back on their feet, recovery is uneven and partial, further widening inequalities in human development. Despite a significant economic recovery in 2021, the health crisis intensified, with two-thirds of countries recording even further reductions in life expectancy at birth, the report said.

The HDI score for India continues to be higher than the regional average. Since 1990, India's HDI value has been progressively catching up to the worldwide average, suggesting a faster rate of advancement in human development than the rest of the world. This is the outcome of decisions the nation has made on its policies over time, including investments in health and education.

The survey said that South Asian economies like Bhutan and Bangladesh defied the trend and experienced growth. According to the report, record levels of stress, unhappiness, anger, and concern have been rising over the past ten years. Globally, citizens have limited access to mental health services because less than two percent of healthcare funds are typically allocated to mental health.

Uncertainty, inequality, and insecurity go hand in hand with polarisation and lack of trust. Polarisation and mistrust shrink our capacity for social dialogue and stifle collective action, it said. "Policies that focus on the 3Is will enable people to thrive in the face of uncertainty. India is already a frontrunner in these areas with its push towards renewable energy, boosting social security for the most vulnerable and driving the world's largest vaccination drive through Co-WIN, supported by UNDP," added Noda.

Over the last decade, India has lifted a staggering 271 million out of multidimensional poverty. The country is improving access to clean water, sanitation, and affordable clean energy. India has also boosted access to social protection for vulnerable sections of society, especially during and after the pandemic, with a 9.8 percent increase in the budgetary allocation to the Social Services sector in 2021-22 over 2020-21, the report said.

(With PTI inputs)

