India pumps in $800k to push use of Hindi in United Nations

By PTI  IST (Published)
The Hindi @ UN project was launched in 2018 with an eye on enhancing UN's public outreach in Hindi and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world.

India has contributed $800,000 towards efforts to continue to expand the use of Hindi in the United Nations. India's Deputy Permanent Representative R. Ravindra handed over the cheque to Deputy Director and Officer In-Charge (News and Media Division), United Nations Department of Global Communications Mita Hosali.

"India contributed $800,000 for continuing to promote #Hindi@UN," India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted Tuesday. The Indian mission said that the Government of India has been making continuous efforts to expand the use of Hindi in the United Nations.

As part of these efforts, Hindi @ UN' project, in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information, was launched in 2018 with an objective to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world.

India has been partnering with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) since 2018 by providing an extra-budgetary contribution to mainstream and consolidate news and multimedia content of DGC in Hindi language, the mission said in a statement. Since 2018, the UN News in Hindi is disseminated through UN's website and social media handles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. A UN News-Hindi audio bulletin (UN Radio) is released every week. Its weblink is available at the UN Hindi News website.

To continue with this initiative, the cheque of $800,000 was handed over for the Hindi@UN project.

