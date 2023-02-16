The Indian government plans to increase its media industry presence by launching an OTT platform for Prasar Bharati content, conducting trials of direct-to-mobile television broadcast, and holding a fresh auction of FM radio stations.

The Indian government is gearing up to increase its presence in the media industry with a fresh auction of FM radio stations, a planned OTT platform, and trials for direct-to-mobile television broadcasts this year.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra made the announcement on Thursday at the Broadcast Engineering Society Expo in New Delhi.

Chandra stated that the government aims to take FM radio to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where coverage currently stands at only 60 percent of the country. The government has allocated INR 2,500 crore over a four-year period for the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme, which aims to widen the reach of Prasar Bharati, including All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD), in left-wing extremism, border, and strategic areas.

To demonstrate how television signals can be directly broadcast to mobile phones, IIT-Kanpur and Sankhya Labs have installed transmitters along Kartavya Path and adjoining areas.

Chandra said that mobile phone users will have to attach a special dongle to their mobile devices to receive television signals. He added that mobile manufacturers will have to be encouraged to install a special chip in the phone devices so that television signals can be received without the dongle.

Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster, has a lot of archival footage that it has not been able to monetise. Chandra revealed plans to launch an OTT platform for Prasar Bharati content, including fresh content such as the 'Swaraj' serial, which is not currently available on the internet for want of an OTT platform.

D P S Negi, Member (Finance) Prasar Bharati, said that India is expected to have one billion smartphone users by 2026. He added that the direct-to-mobile (D2M) technology allowed the broadcast of video and other multimedia content directly to mobile phones without an active internet connection. "This would be similar to how FM radio works on mobile phones. Allocation of spectrum for D2M will be a great challenge," Negi said.

Overall, the Indian government's plans for increasing its media industry presence is expected to create new opportunities for broadcasters and enhance the reach of Prasar Bharati content.

