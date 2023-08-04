India-Peru FTA talks gain momentum, focus on gateway issues; Chile next in line: Sources 

Government sources revealed that India seeks to address gateway issues and prioritize key areas of interest for FTA negotiations or Joint Trade and Economic Cooperation (JETCO) with these nations.

The Indian government has taken significant steps towards expanding the trade relations with Latin American countries, with Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations underway with Peru and plans to consider similar talks with Chile. Government sources revealed that India seeks to address gateway issues and prioritize key areas of interest for FTA negotiations or Joint Trade and Economic Cooperation (JETCO) with these nations.

According to officials, the groundwork for the FTA negotiations with Peru has commenced, with a focus on boosting bilateral trade and economic ties. The discussions aim to enhance market access for goods and services, facilitate investment opportunities, and foster greater collaboration in various sectors of mutual interest.

The Indian government has also welcomed Chile's interest in pursuing FTA negotiations with India, government sources said.

The commerce ministry officials at present are negotiating several FTAs with countries including the UK, Canada and European Union. A senior official said that the Commerce Ministry is looking at ways to increase its bandwidth for undertaking these time and human resource consuming talks, as a number of countries have been approaching India for negotiating bilateral FTAs to boost economic ties.

After the G20 meeting scheduled for September 10, Indian authorities plan to actively engage in further discussions with Peru and Chile to fast-track the negotiation process and strengthen economic ties between the nations.

Alongside the FTA endeavours, India aims to establish Joint Trade and Economic Cooperation (JETCO) arrangements with Peru and Chile. JETCO provides a formal structure for less intense negotiations, fostering an environment for increased collaboration in various sectors without the complexities of an FTA. The establishment of JETCO with these countries would create a platform to address shared challenges, promote trade, and explore opportunities for greater economic integration.

In addition to trade and economic cooperation, India seeks to extend its expertise in healthcare services to Latin American nations. Officials highlighted telemedicine and consultation as potential services India seeks offer, in a bid to support its Latin American counterparts in enhancing their healthcare capabilities and promoting greater people-to-people ties.