India issues notice to Pakistan over Indus Waters Treaty — What is the issue all about

India has issued a notice to Pakistan, seeking modification of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of September 1960. The notice was issued on January 25, following Islamabad's "intransigence" on its implementation, government sources were quoted by PTI as saying on Friday.

In the notice sent through respective commissioners for Indus waters, India said it had made repeated efforts to find a mutually agreeable way forward. However, Pakistan refused to discuss the issue during the five meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission from 2017 to 2022, it said, according to News 18.

"...Pakistan's actions have adversely impinged on the provisions of IWT and their implementation, and forced India to issue an appropriate notice for modification of the pact," sources were quoted as saying.

What is the objective of the notice?

According to sources quoted by news agency ANI, the objective of the notice is to provide Pakistan with an opportunity to enter into intergovernmental negotiations within 90 days to "rectify the material breach of the IWT".

This process would also update IWT to incorporate the lessons learned over the last 62 years.

What is the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)?

India and Pakistan signed the Indus Waters Treaty in 1960 after nine years of negotiations, with the World Bank being a signatory of the pact. The treaty facilitates cooperation and information exchange between the two countries regarding the use of waters of a number of rivers.

It states that water of the ‘eastern rivers’ – Beas, Ravi and Sutlej with 33 MAF – would be ‘controlled’ by India while the ‘western rivers’ – Indus, Chenab and Jhelum with 80 MAF – would be ‘controlled by Pakistan.

Under the "provisions regarding eastern rivers", the treaty says: "All the waters of the Eastern Rivers shall be available for the unrestricted use of India, except as otherwise expressly provided in this Article.

It also says: "Except for Domestic Use and Non-Consumptive Use, Pakistan shall be under an obligation to let flow, and shall not permit any interference with the waters of the Sutlej Main and the Ravi Main in the reaches where these rivers flow in Pakistan and have not yet finally crossed into Pakistan".

"All the waters, while flowing in Pakistan, of any Tributary which, in its natural course, joins the Sutlej Main or the Ravi Main after these rivers have finally crossed into Pakistan shall be available for the unrestricted use of Pakistan," the treaty mentions among other provisions.

What is the issue?

A world bank release says that India and Pakistan disagree over whether the technical design features of Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants contravene the Treaty.

In 2015, Pakistan requested for the appointment of a "neutral" expert to examine its technical objections to India's Kishenganga and Ratle Hydro Electric Projects (HEPs). Later in 2016, Pakistan unilaterally retracted this request and proposed that a Court of Arbitration adjudicate on its objections.

According to sources, this action by Pakistan is a breach of the graded mechanism of dispute settlement envisaged by Article IX of IWT.

Following this, India made a separate request for the matter to be referred to a neutral expert. Here's when the problem escalated.

"The initiation of two simultaneous processes on the same questions and the potential of their inconsistent or contradictory outcomes creates an unprecedented and legally untenable situation, which risks endangering the IWT itself," the source said.

According to the sources, the World Bank acknowledged this in 2016 and decided to 'pause' the initiation of two parallel processes. It even requested India and Pakistan to seek an amicable way out.

Despite repeated efforts by India to find a mutually agreeable way forward, Pakistan refused to discuss the issue during the five meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission from 2017 to 2022, sources added.

Later, in October 2022, the World Bank initiated actions on both the neutral expert and Court of Arbitration processes. It said Pakistan asked the World Bank to facilitate the establishment of a Court of Arbitration to consider its concerns about the designs of the two hydroelectric power projects, while India asked for the appointment of a Neutral Expert to consider similar concerns over the two projects.

Michel Lino was appointed as the Neutral Expert and Sean Murphy was appointed as Chairman of the Court of Arbitration.

However, "such parallel consideration of the same issues is not covered under any provision of IWT," sources said. It is in response to this "violation of IWT provisions" that India was compelled to issue a notice of a modification, the source said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)