India overtakes China in sending number of students, says British High Commission

Nearly 1,18,000 Indian students received a visa to study in the UK in the year ending June 2022 which is 89 percent increase from the previous year, the British High Commission said on Thursday.

Referring to the latest 'UK Immigration Statistics' published, it said India has now overtaken China as the largest nationality being issued sponsored study visas in the UK.

It said the UK continues to be a popular destination for Indian holidaymakers too as Indian nationals accounted for the highest proportion (28 percent) of visitor visas granted.

It said more than 2,58,000 Indian nationals received visit visas in the year ending June 2022, a 630 percent increase compared to the previous year when travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic were still in place.

The high commission said Indian nationals also received nearly 103,000 work visas in the year that includes skilled and seasonal workers, adding it was a 148 per cent increase over the previous year. It said Indian nationals continue to be the top nationality granted skilled worker visas, accounting for 46 per cent of all skilled work visas granted globally.

"India first again. I am delighted that Indian nationals were issued the largest number of UK study, work and visitor visas in the year ending June 2022. More strength to the unique living bridge that connects our people," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said.

"As this shows, we're experiencing unprecedented demand for visas. I encourage students starting courses soon to apply as early as possible," he added.