India overtakes China as most attractive emerging market for investing, says Invesco study

India has overtaken China to become the most attractive emerging market for investing for sovereign wealth funds this year, a study by Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management has said. This is due to its solid demographics, political stability and proactive regulation, the report said.
The Invesco report included views from 142 chief investment officers, heads of asset classes, and senior portfolio strategists from 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks. Collectively, these institutions manage about $21 trillion in assets.
"India has now overtaken China as the most attractive emerging market for investing in emerging market debt,” the report said and added that India is now a better tale in terms of business and political stability. Positives for the nation also include the rapidly expanding demography, strong regulatory actions, and a welcoming climate for sovereign investors.
The report said that India is one of many nations, like Mexico and Brazil, that are gaining from an increase in foreign corporate investment that targets both domestic and global demand. This was viewed as supporting currencies, domestic assets, especially debt, and current account deficits.
The study indicated that South Korea and India remain the most alluring locations for increased exposure. According to the report, both public and private markets in emerging nations provide a variety of appealing investment prospects.
The Invesco report further found that inflation was the most significant short-term risk to global economic growth, followed by rising geopolitical risk, tight monetary policy, supply chain disruptions and the impact of climate chain on the environment as other risks.
Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset by central banks that are trying to reduce inflation risk and yield volatility. As per the report, this led to record gold purchases last year, a pattern that continued into the first quarter of this year.
First Published: Jul 11, 2023 10:22 AM IST
