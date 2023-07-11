CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsIndia overtakes China as most attractive emerging market for investing, says Invesco study

India overtakes China as most attractive emerging market for investing, says Invesco study

India overtakes China as most attractive emerging market for investing, says Invesco study
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jul 11, 2023 11:12:25 AM IST (Updated)

According to the report, India is now a better tale in terms of business and political stability. Positives for the nation also include its rapidly expanding demography, strong regulatory actions, and welcoming climate for sovereign investors.

India has overtaken China to become the most attractive emerging market for investing for sovereign wealth funds this year, a study by Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management has said. This is due to its solid demographics, political stability and proactive regulation, the report said.

The Invesco report included views from 142 chief investment officers, heads of asset classes, and senior portfolio strategists from 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks. Collectively, these institutions manage about $21 trillion in assets.
"India has now overtaken China as the most attractive emerging market for investing in emerging market debt,” the report said and added that India is now a better tale in terms of business and political stability. Positives for the nation also include the rapidly expanding demography, strong regulatory actions, and a welcoming climate for sovereign investors.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X