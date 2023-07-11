India overtakes China as most attractive emerging market for investing, says Invesco study

According to the report, India is now a better tale in terms of business and political stability. Positives for the nation also include its rapidly expanding demography, strong regulatory actions, and welcoming climate for sovereign investors.

India has overtaken China to become the most attractive emerging market for investing for sovereign wealth funds this year, a study by Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management has said. This is due to its solid demographics, political stability and proactive regulation, the report said.

The Invesco report included views from 142 chief investment officers, heads of asset classes, and senior portfolio strategists from 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks. Collectively, these institutions manage about $21 trillion in assets.