Border tensions with China have prompted India to speed up the acquisition of defence systems worth Rs 38,900 crore.

The Indian Air Force is set to get more firepower with the Defence Acquisition Council approving the procurement of 12 SU-30 MKI, 21 MIG-29 and upgrades for existing 59 MIG-29 fighter jets. These aircraft upgrades and kits are being procured from Russia agencies for approximately Rs 18,000 crores. The government is also placing orders for missiles, ammunition and weapon systems for the Army, Air Force and the Navy.

Drawing from the Prime Minister’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat pitch, the proposals approved include acquisitions from the Indian industry to the tune of Rs 31,130 crore. Several MSME’s would also participate as vendors in this process.

“The Indigenous content in some of these projects is up to 80 percent of the project cost. A large number of these projects have been made possible due to Transfer of Technology by DRDO to the Indigenous Industry. These include Pinaka ammunitions, BMP armament upgrades and Software Defined Radios for the Army, Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile Systems and Astra Missiles for Navy and Air Force”, said a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

“Most projects approved by DAC, have been in the pipeline for a few years. We are getting what is operationally viable. IAF has been upgrading MIG-29 fighters at its own facilities and the additional can be upgraded with the help of Russian manufacturers. It has proven to be a very good and versatile aircraft. HAL already an active production line for SU-30 MKI aircraft and they will be able to accelerate the delivery of the additional 12. We could get these aircraft in the next 6-12 months”, said Former Air Chief Arup Raha.

While Pinaka missile systems would increase the firepower of the Indian Army against enemy troops, armoured vehicles and air terminal complexes, the long-range land attack missile systems with a range of 1000 km would bolster attack capabilities of the Navy and the Air Force.