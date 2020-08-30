  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
Economy

India opts out from Russian military exercise where China, Pak participating

Updated : August 30, 2020 01:44 PM IST

There have been several clashes between troops of both sides and the most brutal took place on June 15 in Galwan Valley.
The exercise comes amid an over three-month-long standoff between India and China at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.
India opts out from Russian military exercise where China, Pak participating

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter

Drug firm Wockhardt Q1 net profit at Rs 760 crore

Drug firm Wockhardt Q1 net profit at Rs 760 crore

Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change

Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement