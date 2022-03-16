India not violating sanctions on Russia oil deal but 'think where you want to stand': US

The United States on Tuesday said India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of American sanctions.

"Our message to any country continues to be that abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

When questioned on the possibility that India could take up the Russian offer of discounted crude oil, Psaki said, "I don't believe this would be violating that (sanctions)." She added that support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion.

"But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact," Psaki added.

India has not supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has repeatedly asked all stakeholders to resolve differences through dialogue. It has, however, not condemned the invasion of Ukraine and abstained from voting at the United Nations calling out Russia's aggression.

While US officials have in recent weeks said that they would like India to distance itself from Russia as much as possible, they recognising its heavy reliance on Moscow for everything from arms and ammunitions to missiles and fighter jets.

India, which imports 80 percent of its oil needs, usually buys only about 2-3 percent from Russia. But with oil prices up 40 percent so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.

"Russia is offering oil and other commodities at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that," a government official told Reuters.