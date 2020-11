"India's per capita greenhouse gas emissions are far below the G20 average," noted the Climate Transparency Report 2020. However, the report added that India's emissions have been trending upwards over the past decade and is projected to follow the same route in the coming years. It also states that India is not on track for a 1.5-degree celsius world.

The Climate Transparency Report is a comprehensive review of G20 countries' climate action and their transition to net-zero emission economies.

The review collaborates with 14 think tanks and NGOs from across the G20 countries, which analyses a countries' performance based on 100 indicators like climate adaptation, mitigation, and finance.

The report notes that while carbon-related emissions have fallen in 2019 in the G-20 countries on the backs of strong climate policies and will continue to do so in 2020, the share of renewable energy sources has and will remain the same.

"Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the results of climate action in G20 countries were becoming visible in key areas. Significantly, G20 energy-related CO2 emissions decreased by 0.1 percent in 2019. This represents a remarkable departure from the 1.9 percent increase in 2018 and the longer-term annual average growth rate of 1.4 percent between 2005 and 2017," it said.

However, despite these positive developments, fossil fuels still account for 81.5 percent of the primary energy source, as an increase in coal and gas consumption kept offsetting the decrease in coal consumption.

What about India?

The report pointed out that India is not on track for a 1.5 degree Celsius world. India needs to restrict the carbon emissions below 4.597 MtCO2e by 2030 and to below 3.389 MtCO2e by 2050 to be compatible with the global 1.5 degree Celsius world.

Here is a review of India's progress and a highlight of key opportunities, as suggested by the report.

India can remove the price of distorting subsidies from coal through different fiscal policies. Redirecting the subsidies to renewable energy sources could lead to cost savings and improve the quality of air. India needs to develop a roadmap for subsequent phasing out of coal and a just transition for workers and communities. Since the transport sector contributes 14 percent of energy related to carbon-dioxide emissions, the government can take this as an opportunity to boost the share of electric vehicles and meet its target of 30 percent EVs by 2030.