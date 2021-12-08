India not just ‘poor’ but also ‘very unequal’: World Inequality Report 2022

India is not just poor but also a “very unequal” country in terms of income and wealth, where the top 10 percent of the population earned 57 percent of the country’s total national income, while the bottom 50 percent made just 13 percent in 2021, the World Inequality Report 2022 revealed.

The country’s economic reforms and liberalisation have mostly benefited the top 1 percent , which owned more than one-fifth of the national income in 2021, the report said.

“India stands out as a poor and very unequal country, with affluent elite,” the report authored by Lucas Chancel, Co-Director of France-based World Inequality Lab, said. The report has been prepared in coordination with several experts, including French economist Thomas Piketty.

According to the report, the average national income of the adult population in India on purchasing power parity basis was Rs 204,200 or 7,400 euros in 2021. However, the report said the average national income masked the inequalities in the country as the bottom 50 percent earned Rs 53,610 the same year.

In India, the income gap between the top 10 percent and the bottom 50 percent stood at 1 to 22 in 2021 as compared to 1 to 17 in the United States. In China and Russia, the income gap was 1 to 14. In South Africa the income gap between the top 10 percent and the bottom 50 percent was 1 to 63, while it was 1 to 29 in Brazil.

In terms of wealth, the inequality in India is wider, with the bottom 50 percent of the population owning “almost nothing,” the report said. The average wealth of an Indian household stood at Rs 9,83,010. The “relatively poor” middle class owned 29.5 percent of the total wealth, while the wealthiest 1 percent population owned 33 percent of the country’s total wealth.

According to the report, the deterioration in the quality of inequality data released by the Indian government has made it difficult to assess the recentI changes. It said inequality in India has widened since the pre-independence era (1858-1947) when the top 10 percent of the population earned around 50 percent of the national income.

After independence, this share came down to 35-40 percent with the implementation of the socialism-inspired Five-Year Plans. However, deregulation and liberalisation policies since the mid-1980s led to the income and wealth gap flaring up.

“While the top 1 percent has largely benefited from economic reforms, growth among low and middle income groups has been relatively slow and poverty persists,” the report added.