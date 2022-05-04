PM Modi will attend India-Nordic summit today and here's what it's all about

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen today along with the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway. The first India-Nordic summit took place in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2018.

PM Modi arrived in Copenhagen on Tuesday as part of his three-nation Europe trip. He came from Germany where he held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.

The summit, hosted by Denmark, will help India expand cooperation with the Nordic nations.

What’s on agenda?

The six counties are likely to focus on post-COVID-19 economic recovery, innovation and technology, climate change, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region, news agency PTI quoted PM Modi as saying before his departure on Sunday.

“On the sidelines of the summit, I will also meet the leaders of the other four Nordic countries and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them," PM Modi had said.

At the first India-Nordic summit, all participating nations had reiterated their commitment to climate change, global security, innovation and economic growth.

At present, India's trade with the Nordic countries is more than $5 billion (2020-21). Cumulative FDI stood at over $3 billion between April 2000 and March 2021, PTI reported.

The Nordic nations of Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland are believed to be some of the most advanced economies in Europe and can play a crucial role in India’s quest for clean energy, sustainability, digitisation and innovation.

The announcements

After arriving in Denmark, Modi held bilateral talks with Mette Frederiksen,

Prime Minister of Denmark, and reviewed the progress in the Green Strategic Partnership.

A number of agreements were signed between India and Denmark and an energy policy dialogue at the ministerial level was launched. The two countries inked a Declaration of Intent (DoI) on Migration and Mobility and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of skill development, vocational education and entrepreneurship.

PM Modi also highlighted the investment opportunities for Danish companies and pension funds in India’s infrastructure sector and ‘green’ industries.

'Hope India would influence Putin'

India and the Nordic countries are likely to discuss matters of regional and global interests and the Ukraine crisis at the summit.

PM Modi and PM Frederiksen discussed the war in Ukraine during the bilateral meeting.

PM Frederiksen, who highlighted the “consequences of the horrible crimes committed against civilians” in Ukraine, hoped that India would talk to Russia and influence President Vladimir Putin to end the war, said reports.

“My message is very clear — Putin has got to stop this war and to end the killings. I, of course, hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion,” Indian Express quoted PM Frederiksen as saying.

Without mentioning Russia in his statement, PM Modi said the two countries discussed India-EU ties, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine, along with other regional and global issues.