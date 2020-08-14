India India-Nigeria sign MoU on space cooperation: MoS MEA Updated : August 14, 2020 07:25 AM IST The signing ceremony was witnessed by Muraleedharan through video link. Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, Federal Republic of Nigeria, attended the event in Abuja. ISRO Scientific Secretary R Umamaheswaran was also present through video link from ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru, the statement said. The above MoU will further enhance India's capacity building assistance to Nigeria. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply