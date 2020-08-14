  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

India-Nigeria sign MoU on space cooperation: MoS MEA

Updated : August 14, 2020 07:25 AM IST

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Muraleedharan through video link. Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, Federal Republic of Nigeria, attended the event in Abuja.
ISRO Scientific Secretary R Umamaheswaran was also present through video link from ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru, the statement said.
The above MoU will further enhance India's capacity building assistance to Nigeria.
India-Nigeria sign MoU on space cooperation: MoS MEA

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Bihar conducts record 1 lakh COVID-19 tests; 3,906 fresh cases

Bihar conducts record 1 lakh COVID-19 tests; 3,906 fresh cases

Trump administration 'satisfied' with China purchase progress in Phase 1 trade deal: Larry Kudlow

Trump administration 'satisfied' with China purchase progress in Phase 1 trade deal: Larry Kudlow

As govt proposes transaction threshold overhaul, hotel bills above Rs 20,000, jewellery purchase of over Rs 1 lakh to come under I-T scanner

As govt proposes transaction threshold overhaul, hotel bills above Rs 20,000, jewellery purchase of over Rs 1 lakh to come under I-T scanner

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement