India moves bill to exclude Chief Justice from panel to appoint election commissioners

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday moved the Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of service and term of office) Bill 2023 in Rajya Sabha in the monsoon session of Parliament. The Bill says the selection committee for appointment of the CEC and other Election Commissioners shall comprise of Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Cabinet Minister appointed by the Prime Minister.

On March 2, 2023, the Supreme Court had said that that the appointments should be done on the advice of the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India. Before the order from the apex court in March, CEC and ECs were appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister and a Council of Ministers.

If the bill is passed, it will exclude the CJI from panel to appoint Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

The Bill says that a search committee headed by Cabinet Secretary and two officials, not below the rank of secretary shall prepare a panel of five persons for consideration of selection committee for appointment of CEC and other Election Commissioners.

The Bill adds that if there is no leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, then the leader of the single largest opposition party will be included in the panel to appoint CEC and ECs. The tenure of the CEC and ECs will be six years or till they attain the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.