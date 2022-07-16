Monsoon latest updates: Heavy rainfalls predicted in parts of Rajasthan in the next 24 hours

Monsoon rains are likely over Indo Gangetic plains and eastern states of the country, commencing anytime soon. The beleaguered states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal will witness twists in the weather conditions. The weather activity will start from Odisha and Chhattisgarh and extend to cover the states over north and east India.

Meanwhile, close to 300 villages under 42 mandals in six districts along the Godavari course are reeling under the flood impact, while another 177 villages lay marooned, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

Here is the latest from across the nation:

>> After a dry spell in June, heavy rainfall in most parts of Maharashtra in July has more than doubled the collective water stock in dams across the state within a span of a fortnight. While the water stock in the dams recorded on July 1 was 24.07 percent of the total storage capacity, it increased to 53.73 per cent on Friday evening. Heavy showers in Konkan, most parts of western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and other regions of the state have increased the water stock in dams with many small reservoirs even overflowing.

>> 102 human lives lost in the rain and flood-related incidents since in Maharashtra since June 1st.Two deaths recorded in the last 24 hours: State Disaster Management Department

>> Several people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in parts of Odisha's Malkangiri district, which are reeling under floods as backwaters from river Godavari in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh inundated villages and fields. The district has received heavy showers in the past four days. The water level in river Godavari has touched 70 feet at Bhadrachalam, four feet more than the previous record set in 2006.

>> Several places in the west and east Rajasthan witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the weather department. Makrana in Nagaur district recorded the highest rainfall at 13 cm in the last 24 hours. The department has predicted rainfall in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions during the next 24 hours. Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in the Ajmer division on Saturday.

>> The minimum temperature in New Delhi on Saturday settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, an Indian Meteorological Department bulletin said. The maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius, with a generally cloudy sky and light rains during the day, it said.