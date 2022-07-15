Monsoon LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 99 in Maharashtra; 20,000 people shifted to relief camps in Telangana

Mini

Monsoon LIVE Updates: Four more people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, taking the toll in the current monsoon season to 99, said the state disaster management department in a report. These deaths - all from Gondia district in eastern Maharashtra - were reported between Wednesday and Thursday evening, said the report. Three more persons are missing in the state, it added. The state has received heavy showers in almost all parts in the last few days, leading to flooding and water- logging. The downpour was largely experienced in Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Palghar, Chandrapur and Gondia districts in the last 24 hours, the report said. As many as 18 relief camps have been set up in the state for rain-affected people, the department said. Meanwhile, more than 20,000 people have been shifted to relief camps at different places in Telangana as officials geared up to deal with rising water levels in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town in the state. Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts in the state remained inundated after heavy rainfall.