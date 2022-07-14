Monsoon LIVE Updates: Rains wreak havoc in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana; schools shut in several cities

Monsoon LIVE Updates: Incessant showers caused landslides and floods in various parts of the country leaving at least 17 people dead on Wednesday while thousands more were forced to move to safety as rivers swelled and water reservoirs filled up fast. The Telangana government has announced education institutes in the state will remain closed till Saturday because of continuous rain that inundated low-lying areas and damaged road links in several places. Also, in Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune city and the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area schools and colleges will remain shut on Thursday due to a heavy rain forecast. In the west, heavy showers in parts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions since Tuesday left 14 people dead, while over 31,000 were evacuated so far this season. Three national highways in Kutch, Navsari and Dang districts were blocked while 51 state highways and over 400 panchayat roads have also been damaged, state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert', predicting heavy rains till Thursday in Saurashtra and south Gujarat districts. Rains have wreaked havoc in Maharashtra, causing a landslide in the Palghar district that killed a man and his daughter while four people were swept away in overflowing streams in the Gondia district. Mumbai was lashed by incessant showers leading to flooding in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls.
Maharashtra: Woman injured in Thane house collapse after heavy rains
A 50-year-old woman was injured when a portion of her house collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district after heavy showers on Thursday morning, civic officials said. The incident took place around 5:30 am at a chawl (tenement) in Rashid Compound of Mumbra township, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said. A part of a wall of the woman's house crashed following heavy downpour in the area, he said. After being alerted, local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot for rescue work. Tabassum Sayyed, who received injuries, was admitted to a local hospital, the official said.
Karnataka: Mettur dam crosses 105 feet, more rains likely to raise water level
As the catchment areas of Cauvery river in neighbouring Karnataka are receiving heavy rains, the water level in Mettur dam in Salem district breached the 105 feet mark on Wednesday. The full reservoir level in the dam, also known as Stanley Reservoir, is at 120 feet. The water level is likely to increase by another two feet late in the night, as inflow is increasing fast throughout the day. The level stood at just over 100 feet on Tuesday morning and there was an increase of over four feet on a single day, official sources said. The catchment areas of Cauvery in Karnataka are receiving heavy rains and the inflow at Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, stood at around 1.10 lakh cusecs on Tuesday.
Maharashtra: Water-logging in various residential neighbourhoods of Chandrapur town after water was released from Irai dam in the district in the wake of incessant rainfall.
Prohibitory orders at tourists spots in Pune as IMD warns of heavy rainfall
In view of the heavy rainfall warning in Maharashtra's Pune district, authorities on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders at all tourist spots till July 17. District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued an order under section 144 of the CrPc prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons at tourist and trekking spots for the next four days. Forts, historical places, waterfalls and other tourist places where section 144 has been invoked include forts of Sinhagad, Lohgad, Rajgad, and Visapur, along with Andarban trek, Rajmachi trek and other famous spots that are frequented by tourists and trekkers. Also, tourists will not be allowed to venture near waterfalls located around the Pune district, as per the order. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Pune city and surrounding areas in the district for the next two days. The weather department has also advised people not to venture into ghat areas for the next two days.
Maharashtra: Latur district records over 300 mm rainfall this monsoon
Latur district in Maharashtra received average 56.5 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am on Wednesday, while its cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 307.9 mm, officials said. The tehsil-wise data of the total rainfall this season is as follows: Latur 282.1 mm, Ausa 196.6 mm, Ahmedpur 425.7 mm, Nilanga 210.6 mm, Udgir 399.1 mm, Chakur 370.2 mm, Renapur 298.3 mm, Deoni 301.6 mm, Shirooor-Anantpal 354.0, Jalkot 416.0 mm. Meanwhile, the district officials have issued warnings to the people in the villages located on the banks of Manjara, Terna and Tawarja rivers to remain alert in view of the heavy rains, the officials said.
Mumbai top cop meets civic commissioner in view of heavy rains
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday met civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and both understood to have discussed the situation arising out of heavy showers in the metropolis. The meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in South Mumbai took place in the background of heavy rains in the city and its suburbs since morning, an official said. The police and the BMC will work together to tackle rain-related issues in the financial capital, the official said.
Maharashtra: Ten workers of GR infrastructure were trapped in Vaitarna River in Palghar on July 13. NDRF team, upon receiving requisition from Palghar Tehsildar, moved for rescue operations and kept constant vigil throughout night; all 10 workers successfully rescued from the site, says NDRF.
Maharashtra: 22 truck drivers were rescued by a team of Chandrapur district police at around 2.30 am today. They were stuck on Gadchandur-Dhanora highway because it was inundated due to rising level of Wardha river.
Telangana | In view of continuous heavy rains and inimical weather conditions, the state government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions from July 14 to July 16.
Educational institutions shall be re-opened from July 18, Monday.
Gujarat: Low-lying areas in Kaliawadi, Navsari inundate increasingly amid incessant rainfall in the region.
Maharashtra: Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
