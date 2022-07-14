Monsoon LIVE Updates: Rains wreak havoc in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana; schools shut in several cities

Maharashtra: Woman injured in Thane house collapse after heavy rainsA 50-year-old woman was injured when a portion of her house collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district after heavy showers on Thursday morning, civic officials said. The incident took place around 5:30 am at achawl(tenement) in Rashid Compound ofMumbratownship, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chiefAvinashSawantsaid. A part of a wall of the woman's house crashed following heavy downpour in the area, he said. After being alerted, local firemen andRDMCpersonnel rushed to the spot for rescue work.TabassumSayyed, who received injuries, was admitted to a local hospital, the official said.