Monsoon live updates: Orange alert in Mumbai till July 14; schools shut in Telangana, Gujarat amid heavy rains

As many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report. The report said 164 animals, too, have perished during the same period in rain-related incidents. Several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, witnessed heavy rainfall between June 1 and July 10. Heavy rains continue to lash many parts of the state today as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Nashik district till July 14, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains for the last few days. The situation is grim in neighbouring states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and thousands were moved to safety as heavy downpour lashed parts of the west and central India on Monday. Heavy showers continue in Telangana with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directing ministers, MLAs, and officials to be on alert. With the third flood warning for the Godavari river having been issued in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the chief minister asked state Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar to stay put in the district on Tuesday as well. Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak districts from 0830 hours on July 12 to 0830 hours of July 13, the MeT department said.