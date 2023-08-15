CNBC TV18
India makes first crude oil payment to UAE in local currency

2 Min Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Aug 15, 2023 12:02:10 AM IST (Published)

India's leading petroleum refiner, Indian Oil Corp, recently concluded a transaction wherein it conducted payment in rupees for the procurement of one million barrels of oil from the Middle Eastern nation.

India and the United Arab Emirates have initiated a paradigm shift in their bilateral trade dynamics by instituting transactions denominated in their respective domestic currencies.

Notably, India's leading petroleum refiner, Indian Oil Corp, recently concluded a transaction wherein it conducted payment in rupees for the procurement of one million barrels of oil from the Middle Eastern nation.
This pivotal move underscores a pivotal shift in trade modalities and was executed through a payment to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), as confirmed by an official statement from the Indian embassy in the UAE.
This reflects India's endeavor to leverage its trade landscape by reducing reliance on the dollar and consequently streamlining transactional intricacies.
Of particular significance is the agreement inked in July between India and the UAE, which sanctioned trade settlements to be conducted in rupees rather than dollars.
This landmark accord substantiates India's strategic approach to optimising trade processes by mitigating the need for cumbersome dollar conversions.
A crucial aspect of this evolving economic relationship is the introduction of a real-time payment linkage. This innovative mechanism, established during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE, aims to facilitate seamless cross-border fund transfers, fostering heightened ease and expediency.
Delving into the statistical dimension, bilateral trade volumes between India and the UAE for the fiscal year 2022-23 amounted to a substantial $84.5 billion.
With inputs from Reuters
