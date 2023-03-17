India law ministry says prototype remote voting machine implementation to go ahead as planned

The Election Commission had earlier sought the views of various political parties by February 28 on improving voter participation among domestic migrants using remote voting.

The Ministry of Law & Justice on Friday informed the Parliament that there is no proposal under consideration to defer the implementation of the prototype Remote Electronic Voting Machine (REVM).

This annoincement comes in the midst of the ongoing electoral reforms process aimed at improving the existing practices, with no specific timeline for its implementation.

The Election Commission (EC) had earlier sought the views of various political parties by February 28 on improving voter participation among domestic migrants using remote voting. This move was aimed at providing greater accessibility to voters who are unable to travel to their constituencies during the elections.

On December 2023, The EC announced that it is working on a plan to introduce remote voting machine for migrant workers. If implemented, the move can lead to a "social transformation" for migrants, it had said.

The initiative will allow migrant voters to vote from remote location through the remote electronic voting machines or RVMs. They won't have to travel to their home districts to exercise their franchise.

How does remote electronic voting work?

To allow for remote voting, separate polling booths are set up, with each booth covering 72 constituencies, according to the Election Commission. Before the polling day, voters must register online or offline for a remote voting facility within a pre-notified time with the Returning Officer of their home constituency.

Once a voter is verified and declared eligible to vote remotely, a multi-constituency remote polling station will be set up in the area where they are currently located. These remote voting machines (RVMs) will have the same security system and voting experience as the traditional electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in polling booths.

However, the RVMs will will feature an electronic ballot display system with candidates and symbols, replacing the fixed ballot paper sheet. When the voter scans their constituency card in the presence of the Presiding Officer at the polling station, their respective constituency and candidate list will appear on the RVM display.

The electronic system will count and store the votes for each candidate in a constituency, allowing for efficient counting and tabulation of results.