India India-Lanka strengthen ties, revive maritime dialogue despite pandemic in 2020 Updated : December 29, 2020 03:59 PM IST Sri Lanka is not averse to giving India the control of the Colombo harbour's eastern container terminal operation with a joint venture with Japan. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Colombo in November for a trilateral maritime dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.