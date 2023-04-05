India Justice Report: South India's strong socio-economic foundations boosted by increased infra spends

The third edition of the India Justice Report has been released and its findings show the justice system is beset by a lack of funds. The report highlights South India's stronger socio-economic foundations. One of the notable findings of the India Justice Report is that South India is spending more and putting more effort into improving infrastructure.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Maja Daruwala, Chief Editor of the India Justice Report, said, “In terms of socio-economic foundation, the foundation is stronger, and the more difficult states are in the north in terms of socio-economic development. So that does count a fair bit. The spending etc, are perhaps a little bit more in the south, and the effort to improve, one sees that more in these states, otherwise you would not see this sudden jump.”

The report is a compilation of data from states and union territories covering the four pillars of justice delivery—the police, judiciary, prison, and legal aid.

As per the report, Karnataka emerges the top performer among 18 states in terms of justice delivery, followed by Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Uttar Pradesh is ranked the lowest.

Valay Singh, the Project Lead of the India Justice Report, said that the Karnataka government has invested in HR and reduced High Court vacancies to 27 percent. This is a significant achievement as reducing judicial vacancies is critical to ensure a smooth functioning judicial system.

He said, “Karnataka is a really good example of how if governments want they can identify those low-hanging fruit and fill those deficits. What Karnataka has done is massively invested in as human resources at multiple levels. It cut down its High Court vacancy from nearly 50 percent to 27 percent.”

Furthermore, Karnataka has a significant number of women working as prison staff. This is a significant step towards gender equality and shows that the state is committed to diversity and inclusivity.

He added, “The state is quite ahead in terms of deploying CCTVs in its police stations. All police stations in the state have at least one CCTV. It has also increased budgetary allocations and expenditures, on the judiciary, on prisons, and so on in other like in legal aid as well.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video