    India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar in Tokyo

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The Japanese side will be represented by Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada and foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Ahead of the planned 2+2 meet, Rajnath Singh met with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada reaffirming strong bilateral ties. 

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are in Tokyo for the second India-Japan 2+2 meeting. The meetings will be on from September 7-10.
    This meeting is taking place more than five months after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India for the annual India-Japan summit. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the nations.
    India has the '2+2' ministerial format of dialogue with very few countries, including the US, Japan, Australia and Russia. India has been ramping up strategic ties with its key partners in the backdrop of the geo-political turmoil, largely triggered by the Ukraine crisis, China's aggressive posturing in the Indo-Pacific and escalating tension between Beijing and Taipei in the Taiwan Strait.
    Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will represent the Japanese side. Ahead of the planned 2+2 meet, Rajnath Singh met with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada reaffirming strong bilateral ties. 
    Expected agendas for 2+2 meet are:
    1) India and Japan will again reaffirm their commitment to ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. 
    2) Foreign and Defence Ministers of the countries are also expected to take stock of the developments of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and China-Taiwan crisis and other issues of mutual interest.
    3) India-Japan Bilateral talks are expected to focus on jointly developing various military platforms. The talks may include discussions on Shinmaywa US-2 amphibious aircraft and India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.
    4) The talks will also focus on cooperation in Outer Space, Development Projects in North-East and cyber-Security, Financial Express reported.
     

