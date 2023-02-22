India, Israel keen on finalising Free Trade Agreement

English
By Dhananjay Khatri  Feb 22, 2023 1:17:20 PM IST (Published)

On the Adani Group acquiring the Haifa port last month, Gilon said it was a sign of Israel's trust in India and it could boost bilateral trade. It was a very important move from our side as Haifa is a strategic port, he said.

India and Israel are actively pursuing the finalization of a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) that would further strengthen the bilateral trade ties between the two nations, said Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon on Wednesday. The statement comes as India and Israel mark 30 years of diplomatic relations.

During a media address, Gilon emphasized that both India and Israel consider the FTA a priority and are eager to move forward with it. He also lauded India's growing global influence and stated that a bilateral FTA would be an instrumental step towards cementing the relationship between the two nations.
Furthermore, Gilon touched upon the Adani Group's recent acquisition of the strategic Haifa port, saying that it represents a significant step towards improving bilateral trade ties. He added that the move was an indication of the deep trust and faith that Israel has in India.
"We are working towards organizing Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to India, and we hope to see our foreign minister visit India soon," said Gilon, in response to a question about Netanyahu's visit to India.
Also Read: Will focus on common priorities of G20 countries, policy-level coordination at the top of agenda: DEA secretary Ajay Seth
The Adani Group last month acquired the strategic port of Haifa for  $1.2 billion and vowed to transform the skyline of this Mediterranean city as part of its decision to invest more in the Jewish nation.
The Port of Haifa is the second largest port in Israel in terms of shipping containers and the biggest in shipping tourist cruise ships.
In his remarks, the Israeli envoy also said that there is a great potential to expand cooperation in areas of renewable energy, smart mobility, agriculture, healthcare, water and cyber and homeland security.
Also Read: Indian Army's medical team treated over 3,600 earthquake victims in Turkey
(With PTI Inputs)
