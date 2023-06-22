PM Modi in US: India is working on several projects in collaboration with National Science Foundation

The National Science Foundation is an independent agency of the US government that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Washington, D.C., highlighted the various initiatives taken by India to promote education, research and entrepreneurship. He was attending the Skilling For Future event organised by the National Science Foundation (NSF), and his visit to the organisation in Alexandria, Virginia, was hosted by First Lady Jill Biden.

"I am really happy to have got an opportunity to interact with young and creative minds here. India is working on several projects in collaboration with NSF. I thank First Lady Jill Biden for planning and organising this event," Modi said.

The Skilling For Future event was organised to highlight the US and India’s shared priorities around education and the workforce. IIT-Delhi student and Fulbright scholar at MIT Anchal Sharma joined Modi and Biden on stage to make a presentation.

At the event, Jill Biden spoke about the need for youth investment for future growth. She pointed at President Joe Biden's Investing in America agenda as an example for the same.

"If we want our economies to be strong, we need to invest in young people who are our future. We need to ensure that they have the opportunities that they deserve," she said.

Similarly, Modi pointed to the New Education Policy in India to highlight the need for education, skill and innovation for a bright future.

Tweeting about the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the "unique event" focused on promoting vocational education and skill development among youth.

The NSF is headed by Indian American Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan. In the last year or so, several Indian Cabinet Ministers have visited its headquarters in Virginia. Prominent among them are Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Its medical counterpart is the National Institutes of Health. Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.