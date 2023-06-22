CNBC TV18
PM Modi in US: India is working on several projects in collaboration with National Science Foundation
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 7:15:06 AM IST (Updated)

The National Science Foundation is an independent agency of the US government that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Washington, D.C., highlighted the various initiatives taken by India to promote education, research and entrepreneurship. He was attending the Skilling For Future event organised by the National Science Foundation (NSF), and his visit to the organisation in Alexandria, Virginia, was hosted by First Lady Jill Biden.

"I am really happy to have got an opportunity to interact with young and creative minds here. India is working on several projects in collaboration with NSF. I thank First Lady Jill Biden for planning and organising this event," Modi said.
The Skilling For Future event was organised to highlight the US and India’s shared priorities around education and the workforce. IIT-Delhi student and Fulbright scholar at MIT Anchal Sharma joined Modi and Biden on stage to make a presentation.
