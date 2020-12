India has invited UK PM Boris Johnson for the Republic Day celebrations, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Prime Minister Modi invited his counterpart over a call on November 27.

When approached, the UK High Commission Spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that this could not be confirmed currently.

We can’t confirm one way or other, PM Boris Johnson keen to visit India as soon as possible: British High Commission Spokesperson to ANI on reports of India’s invitation to UK PM for Republic Day — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the UK authorities have allowed Pfizer vaccine for emergency use on Wednesday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that any COVID-19 vaccines should be voluntary and that they would not be made obligatory.

Asked if vaccines should be voluntary, Johnson said: "I strongly urge people to take up the vaccine but it is no part of our culture or our ambition in this country to make vaccines mandatory. That is not how we do things."

However, this may be of little cheer to India. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon in an earlier interview with CNBC-TV18 said, "The Pfizer vaccine is unlikely to make its way to India,” Shaw said, “…because the ultra-cold chain that it requires of minus 70 degrees is something that we may not be in a position to handle. It is not something that will be conducive for India,” she added.

However just today, in a bid to ensure the preparedness of cold chain system for safe storage of COVID-19 vaccine once it is introduced, the union health ministry has yet again reached out to states and union territories to initiate a strategy for the same.