India introduces guidelines for safe transportation of dangerous goods

Mar 6, 2023

The implementation of these guidelines is expected to significantly reduce the number of accidents that occur during the transportation of dangerous goods.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which serves as India's National Standards Body, has recently released new guidelines with the objective of improving safety during the transportation of hazardous materials.

According to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there were over 5,000 accidents involving hazardous materials in 2021 alone, resulting in over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injuries.
The new guidelines have been welcomed by various stakeholders, including transport companies, manufacturers, and safety experts. They have praised the BIS for taking this important step towards ensuring the safety of people and the environment.
Also read: Centre asks UP drug controller authority to cancel manufacturing license of Marion Biotech
Dangerous goods are substances and articles that possess explosive, flammable, toxic, infectious, or corrosive properties, and pose a significant risk to public safety, property, and the environment. The transportation of these goods involves the implementation of strict measures to ensure their transit with complete security and safety.
Whether transported by land, sea, waterways, rail, or air, the sensitivity and risk factors involved in the process necessitate specific precautions. These measures encompass meticulous packaging and conditioning, handling operations during transportation, and training for individuals involved in the transportation and handling of hazardous materials.
"The IS 18149:2023, provides guidelines on classification, packaging, labelling and marking, handling, documentation, role of stakeholders, training, transportation, emergency action and provisions for segregation," BIS said in a statement.
The BIS has stated that it will conduct periodic audits and inspections to ensure that the guidelines are being followed by all stakeholders. The audits will include a review of the transportation practices and handling of hazardous materials.
The Centre has urged all stakeholders to adopt these guidelines as soon as possible.
Also read: Guwahati to demolish 89 bridges in effort to mitigate water logging
