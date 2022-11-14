India International Trade Fair begins today: Routes to avoid in Delhi

By CNBCTV18.com

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) has opened in Delhi today for business visitors at the Pragati Maidan and it will continue till November 27. It opens for the public on November 19. The Delhi traffic police have released an advisory to avoid congestion and bottlenecks. Here are all the details and instructions for traffic and movement regarding the trade fair.

Roads to avoid

Bhairon Marg.

Purana Quila Road.

Shershah Road-Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing.

Parking

As per the Delhi traffic police, parking of vehicles for visitors to the International Trade Fair will be available at the following spots

Bhairon Mandir Parking, Bhairon Road.

Delhi Zoo.

Bhagwan Dass Road (for Saturday and Sunday).

What’s not allowed

Parking on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg is prohibited during the trade fair.

Visitors are not allowed to park on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, and Tilak Marg.

Vehicles found parked in these spots will be towed.

The towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking.

Taking the right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg is prohibited.

Instructions for the public

People are advised to use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road.

The shuttle service will be available from Bhairon Mandir parking to Gate 1 of the Pragati Maidan.

Instructions to visit the trade fair

From November 14-18, only business visitors are allowed.

The trade fair opens for the public from November 19 to 27.

No entry of visitors is allowed from Gate 5-A and 5-B.

Entry of visitors is allowed from Gate 1, 4, 10, 11, and the Craft Museum Gate.

Entry for media persons is allowed from Gate 4 and 10.

Entry for ITPO officials is allowed from gates 4 and 10.

Entry to the trade fair will be closed after 6 pm.

Tickets will only be sold online and at selected Metro Stations and not at Pragati Maidan.