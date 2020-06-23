India India initiates probe into alleged dumping of aluminium foil from 4 nations, China one of them Updated : June 23, 2020 11:07 AM IST In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market. In the probe, the directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping in respect of the product under consideration from the four nations. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply