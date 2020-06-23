  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

India initiates probe into alleged dumping of aluminium foil from 4 nations, China one of them

Updated : June 23, 2020 11:07 AM IST

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.
In the probe, the directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping in respect of the product under consideration from the four nations.
India initiates probe into alleged dumping of aluminium foil from 4 nations, China one of them

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt notifies cap on prices for treatment in private hospitals

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt notifies cap on prices for treatment in private hospitals

H-1B visa suspension explained: Who gets impacted, who doesn't

H-1B visa suspension explained: Who gets impacted, who doesn't

IT stocks trade under pressure as US temporarily suspends H1-B visas

IT stocks trade under pressure as US temporarily suspends H1-B visas

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement