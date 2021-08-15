Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi bats for a self-reliant India, sets 2047 target for becoming 'energy independent'

India Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the nation on India's 75th Independence Day. Stay with us for all the updates
India now exporting mobile phones worth USD 3 billion: PM
India used to import mobile phones worth USD 8 billion seven years ago and now the country is exporting such devices worth USD 3 billion while reducing imports significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
No dearth of political will for bringing reforms in India: PM
Asserting that there is no dearth of political will to bring reforms in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a review of rules and procedures across the country so that every process creates a hindrance for people is removed. India is writing a new chapter in governance, he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 75th Independence Day.
India fighting challenges of terrorism, expansionism
India is fighting the challenges of terrorism and expansionism and is dealing with them with great courage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address to the nation
Sainik schools now open for girls also: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that all Sainik Schools in the country will now be open for girls also. At present, 33 Sainik schools are operating in the country. During his Independence Day speech Sunday, the prime minister said that two-and-a-half years ago, the maiden experiment of admitting girls in Sainik schools was carried out in Mizoram. "Now, the government has decided that all the Sainik schools in the country will also be open for the daughters of the country," he said.
Today, I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission in view of climate change. We have to make India a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Today, we have to pledge to make India energy independent before completing 100 years of independence. India has moved towards electric mobility and work is underway on 100% electrification of Indian Railways with the aim to becoming net-zero carbon emitter by the year 2030: PM
Our priority will be to ensure that the services reach the last person seamlessly. For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of govt and government procedures in the lives of people: PM Narendra Modi
Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'. It's our dream. In yrs to come, we've to further increase the collective strength of small farmers of the country, we will have to provide them new facilities. 'Kisan rail' runs on more than 70 rail routes of the country today: PM
75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence: PM Modi
We have to work together for the next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing, cutting innovations and new-age technology: PM Modi on 75th Independence Day
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' is very important for the achievement of all our goals said PM Modi in his address to the nation
Development should be inclusive. The Northeast region, the Himalayan region including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions will make a foundation for India's development in the future: PM Modi
Benefits of many schemes that started in the last 7 years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor. From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows their (schemes') strength. Today, govt schemes have picked up pace & are reaching their goals: PM Narendra Modi
A time comes in the development journey of every country when that nation defines itself from a new end, when it takes itself forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has come in India's development journey: PM Narendra Modi
We have taken a decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the partition: PM Modi
The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations: PM Modi
During COVID, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines & crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service -all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag from the ramparts of Red Fort to celebrate the 75th Independence Day
PM greets people on 75th Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Sunday on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and expressed the hope that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy in the country. India is commemorating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a year-long celebration to mark 75 years of Independence.
Heavy security cover in Delhi on Independence Day
Security cover has been beefed up in the city and forces are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident as police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations. Borders have also been sealed to ensure no untoward incident takes place in the national capital and strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to disrupt the law and order situation, police officials said.
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 75th Independence Day
NIA officials awarded police medals on Independence Day
Recognising their outstanding contribution in the service of nation, an NIA official has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and two officials of the premier investigation agency have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the police medals on the occasion of Independence Day.
Terrorism a curse for peace and development, says JK L-G on eve of 75th Independence Day
Calling terrorism a curse for peace and development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said Pakistan has been making malicious attempts to instigate the Indian youth but a befitting reply would be given to those who mislead the youngsters through proxy war. He was speaking on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.
We want to assure all citizens that whoever is trying to mislead the young people through proxy war, shall be given a befitting reply. The neighbouring country, which does not care for its own people, has been making malicious attempts to instigate some of our youth, Sinha said in his address. youth from the path of peace and progress, inimical forces are denying them the life of peace and dignity on this pious soil, he said.