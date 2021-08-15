Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi bats for a self-reliant India, sets 2047 target for becoming 'energy independent'

Terrorism a curse for peace and development, says JK L-G on eve of 75th Independence Day

Calling terrorism a curse for peace and development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said Pakistan has been making malicious attempts to instigate the Indian youth but a befitting reply would be given to those who mislead the youngsters through proxy war. He was speaking on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

We want to assure all citizens that whoever is trying to mislead the young people through proxy war, shall be given a befitting reply. The neighbouring country, which does not care for its own people, has been making malicious attempts to instigate some of our youth, Sinha said in his address. youth from the path of peace and progress, inimical forces are denying them the life of peace and dignity on this pious soil, he said.