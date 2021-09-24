India inches closer to biggest military revamp since Independence: Report

India is inching closer to its dream of integrating the military by reorganising the three units -- Army, Navy and Air Force, Bloomberg reported.

The country has set in motion the biggest reorganisation of the military since it gained Independence in 1947. It has the second largest army in the world with 1.2 million soldiers and 960,000 reserves.

The move comes on the heels of the US, UK and Australia accelerating efforts in the Asia-Pacific region through its nuclear-powered submarine deal in a bid to strengthen defence against China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet US President Joe Biden, Australian Premier Scott Morrison and Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga on September 24 at the Quad meeting in the White House.

“The Quad partners have previously found that they can only exercise with one Indian service at a time -- for example, the navy but no air force, or air force but not navy,” David Brewster, senior research fellow at the National Security College of the Australian National University, told Bloomberg. “This severely hampers cooperation when many if not most operations will be joint,” he added.

To start with, the department of military affairs in New Delhi has asked the Army unit on the Pakistan border to chalk plans for integrating with the Air Force and the Navy, officials aware of the developments told Bloomberg. The department will replicate the model across the country, bringing the entire force under a new operating structure by 2024.

Although the Army, Navy and Air Force refrained from commenting on the move, defence ministry spokesperson A. Bharat Bhushan Babu said modernisation efforts were underway “to meet the regional challenges and technological changes.”

The reorganisation of the military will create four theatre commands -- one focused on the Pakistan border, one near China, one on the Indian Ocean and an air defence command. This would help in pooling all resources such as warships, soldiers, patrol craft, fighter jets, and ground radars.

Command and control over the four will remain with the chairman of the Joint Staff Committee. Organising along four theatres will also cut expenditure by a third and yield economies of scale.

Till now, command and control of the three units of the military in India remained divided to avoid coups that Pakistan may be liable to. Since the 1990s, several proposals have been made for the unification of the military, but they have all been rejected. A divided command makes it difficult to manage a security threat, especially from neighbour China, which adopted the model in 2016.