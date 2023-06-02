India imposes stock limits on tur and urad dal till October 31

As per the report, the imposition of stock limits on tur and urad are to be effective with immediate effect till October 31.
To prevent hoarding and speculation in India, the centre had imposed stock limits on tur and urad dal for wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers and importers.
