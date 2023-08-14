WATCH | India's iconic landmarks illuminate in tricolor ahead of 77th Independence Day

Iconic landmarks across India have been aglow with patriotic pride as the country gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. These landmarks, illuminated in the tricolor, serve as a powerful reminder of the nation's hard-fought journey to freedom and stand as beacons of hope and unity.

In the capital city of Delhi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the residence of the President of India, gleamed in a dazzling display of lights ahead of the momentous day.

Over in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court emerged as a symbol of justice and liberty, adorned with vibrant hues representing the Indian flag. The High Court's illumination ahead of Independence Day resonated deeply with the state's rich history of struggle against colonial rule.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, an architectural marvel and a vital hub of the city's bustling life, transformed into a visual delight as it donned the tricolor.

In Bihar, the Patna Secretariat's illumination served as a poignant reminder of the role administrative centers played in shaping the nation's destiny. The lighting up of this governmental edifice paid homage to the hard work and dedication of countless individuals who contribute to the country's progress.

As the Qutub Minar in Delhi lit up in the tricolor, the city resonated with an atmosphere of celebration and remembrance. The ancient monument, standing tall amidst modernity, encapsulated the continuity of India's journey from its historic past to its dynamic present.

The Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab's Amritsar witnessed a mesmerizing Beating Retreat Ceremony on the eve of Independence Day. The border, where the Indian and Pakistani soldiers participate in a synchronised display of patriotism, served as a powerful symbol of peace and the shared desire for a better future.

Further south in Bengaluru, the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka state legislature, radiated with the colors of the tricolor.

Even the Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala embraced the festive spirit, illuminating its terminals in the vibrant hues of the Indian flag.

Indian Oil, a key player in the nation's energy sector, also joined the celebrations by lighting up its buildings with patriotic fervor.

The pinnacle of the Independence Day celebrations will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

Against the backdrop of this iconic monument, the Prime Minister's words will echo the aspirations and achievements of a nation that continues to strive for a brighter future while honoring its past.

As the nation readies itself to mark this momentous occasion, the illuminated landmarks stand as a testament to India's resilience, unity, and unwavering spirit.

These sights illuminate not just the physical structures but also the hearts and minds of millions of Indians, reminding them of their heritage and the journey towards a stronger, freer, and more inclusive nation.