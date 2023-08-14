WATCH | India's iconic landmarks illuminate in tricolor ahead of 77th Independence Day

Iconic landmarks across India have been aglow with patriotic pride as the country gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. These landmarks, illuminated in the tricolor, serve as a powerful reminder of the nation's hard-fought journey to freedom and stand as beacons of hope and unity.
#WATCH | Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated ahead of Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/rVka3ysanu— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
#WATCH | West Bengal: Calcutta High Court light up ahead on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/9yAoNajwt8— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
#WATCH | Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day pic.twitter.com/HKBGFv19Xi— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
#WATCH | Bihar: Patna Secretariat light-up in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day pic.twitter.com/e56YpT6q57— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi: Qutub Minar light-up in Tricolour as city soaks in Independence Day fervour pic.twitter.com/EU3A49Dc52— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
#WATCH | Beating Retreat Ceremony at the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab's Amritsar on the eve of Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/k16c6KGZpD— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
#WATCH | Bengaluru: Vidhana Soudha light-up ahead of Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/2VvkpdDrqg— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
Kerala | Trivandrum International Airport illuminated in colours of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day(Pic Source: Airport PRO) pic.twitter.com/oWvkV0470w— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
As the nation rejoices in the glory of #IndependenceDay, #IndianOil's buildings light up with patriotic fervour!#PehleIndianPhirOil pic.twitter.com/pBstcagsQA— Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) August 14, 2023
