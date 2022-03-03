India houses 70% world population but has 0.7% of COVID caseload: Govt

At its daily health briefing, the health ministry said though India houses 70 percent of the world's population it represents only 0.7 percent of the current COVID-19 caseload with an average of 11,302 active cases as of the week ending March 1.

The government said India reported a sharper decline in cases as compared to the world. Global average daily cases showed 55.7 percent decline whereas India's average daily cases showed a 96.4 percent decline.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said three states Kerala with an active caseload of 22,467, Maharashtra with an active caseload of 9,643, and Mizoram with an active caseload of 6,015 now account for approximately 50 percent of the total caseload in India.

The ministry said more than 178.02 crore COVID vaccinations have been administered. Ninety-seven per cent of those aged 18 and above received the first dose and 82 percent have got both doses. Seventy-four percent of those aged between 15 and 18 years got their first dose and 39 percent got both doses.

Also, more than 2.02 crore (2,02,30,750) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities so far. India started administering precautionary doses from January 10 amid a spike in coronavirus infections due to the Omicron variant.

Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said: "A high level of COVID vaccine acceptance, together with vaccine manufacturing and a robust vaccination drive, was responsible for high immunization in India." He also spoke about how the ICMR's iDrone initiative facilitated better vaccine reach in remote areas of the country, especially the northeast.