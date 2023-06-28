India hopes to find more lithium in J&K — auction of discovered ore likely in Dec

The J&K government is in process of appointing a transaction advisor for India's only lithium reserves of 5.9 million tonnes. The additional exploration activity is underway in the Salal-Hamima region in Reasi, J&K.

The Indian government is hopeful of finding more lithium reserves in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) with the additional exploration activity underway in the Salal-Hamima region in Reasi, Secretary in the Ministry of Mines, Vivek Bharadwaj said on Wednesday, June 28.

He also said the J&K government is in process of appointing a transaction advisor for India's lithium reserves of 5.9 million tonnes.

Bharadwaj indicated that the auction of the discovered lithium ore is likely to take place in December and the ministry is in process of working out the reserve price.

Releasing the first ever report on identification of critical minerals for India, Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said the G3 level report has already been submitted for the discovered lithium reserves.

India is also in talks with Argentina and Australia to acquire blocks of lithium and cobalt, revealed Joshi.

India aims to bring renewable energy production in India's energy mix to 50 percent by 2030 amidst its growing energy needs. However, the country will need private sector participation to boost its coal output despite Coal India and other coal PSUs doing well, the minister added.

Joshi said 151 critical mineral exploration projects are being taken up by the Geographical Survey of India (GSI). The minister noted that India needs to be self-sufficient in securing the supply of critical minerals as part of its goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, pointing to that extensive use of critical minerals in most modern-day electrical and electronic appliances.