India hopes to find more lithium in J&K — auction of discovered ore likely in Dec

The J&K government is in process of appointing a transaction advisor for India's only lithium reserves of 5.9 million tonnes. The additional exploration activity is underway in the Salal-Hamima region in Reasi, J&K.

The Indian government is hopeful of finding more lithium reserves in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) with the additional exploration activity underway in the Salal-Hamima region in Reasi, Secretary in the Ministry of Mines, Vivek Bharadwaj said on Wednesday, June 28.

