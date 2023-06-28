CNBC TV18
India hopes to find more lithium in J&K — auction of discovered ore likely in Dec

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 28, 2023 9:06:28 PM IST (Published)

The J&K government is in process of appointing a transaction advisor for India's only lithium reserves of 5.9 million tonnes. The additional exploration activity is underway in the Salal-Hamima region in Reasi, J&K.

The Indian government is hopeful of finding more lithium reserves in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) with the additional exploration activity underway in the Salal-Hamima region in Reasi, Secretary in the Ministry of Mines, Vivek Bharadwaj said on Wednesday, June 28.

He also said the J&K government is in process of appointing a transaction advisor for India's lithium reserves of 5.9 million tonnes.
Bharadwaj indicated that the auction of the discovered lithium ore is likely to take place in December and the ministry is in process of working out the reserve price.
